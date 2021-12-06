Three places to have an actually good Christmas meal with your mates

Everyone knows you can’t have just one Christmas dinner – you need weeks of training/eating massive meals to gear yourself up for the big day. Haven’t booked your Christmas feast with your mates yet? We’ve got you covered.

The classic one

The Spaniards Inn’s three-course Christmas menu is one for traditionalists. Think: turkey breast, brussels sprouts with chestnuts, pigs in blankets, and thyme-roasted carrots and parsnips. The pub has two dining rooms upstairs that can accommodate 25 and 36 guests. Oh, and if you’re looking for somewhere to eat on the big day, it’s open on December 25 for a five-course Christmas lunch (£79.95 per person). Let the festivities begin!

Spaniards Rd. Up to 36 guests. From £37.95pp.

The budget-friendly one

A certified get-the-party-started restaurant, iconic Italian trattoria Ciao Bella is where you go for good times and good value. For Christmas feasting, expect jolly headliners such as duck breast cooked with red berries and steak with chestnut sauce. The in-house pianist will get you in the festive mood, and if you’re (un)lucky, the staff will serenade you.

86-90 Lamb’s Conduit St. Up to 30 guests. £35pp.

The anti-festive one

If the thought of having your sixth Christmas dinner makes your stomach turn, Plum Valley offers sweet relief from the festive stodge. Hire one of the Chinatown restaurant’s four private karaoke booths complete with a dim sum buffet feast, beer, wine and lychee Martinis. It’s only a matter of time before you belt out ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’.

20 Gerrard St. Up to 30 guests. Prices vary.

