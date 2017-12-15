Three things you won't want to miss in London this Friday

1. Pioneering Norwegian percussionist and composer Terje Isungset will perform a chilling set at the Royal Festival Hall's free Ice Music concert this evening. Ice horns, an ‘iceofon’ and other ice percussion will all feature.

2. Take a chance and enter the world of an iconic Swedish foursome at ABBA: Super Troupers, an immersive exhibition charting the band's music, lyrics, costumes, creative process and influences.

3. Wend your way around a twinkling trail of medieval-themed illuminations in the grounds of this atmospheric art deco mansion at Enchanted Eltham Palace.