Three things you won't want to miss in London this Thursday

1. The East End Film Festival is bringing fresh and exciting indies to postcodes with ‘E’ at the front of them. Tonight, catch the Indonesian feminist Western 'Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts' at Genesis Cinema. The film starts at 6:15pm, tickets are £10.

2. Get down to Five Miles and join 'Drinking Out Loud: Can Music Streaming Be Fair?', a talk discussing the state of the music industry where Xanthe fuller, Head of Community at Mixcloud, will be joined by others to debate the fairness of streaming services. The evening starts at 7pm, tickets are £6.83.

3. Hedgehogs are disappearing from UK gardens, so join a day dedicated to the spiky little creatures at Battersea Park Children’s Zoo. It's your chance to make a new prickly pal and find out how to protect them. The family-friendly sessions are at 11:30am and 1pm. Entry is free.