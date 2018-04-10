Three things you won't want to miss in London this Tuesday

1. If big Brutalist buildings are your bag, you’ll love 'Concrete Dreams', a programme of events looking at the legacy of the concrete constructions cemented into history back in the 1960s. It starts today at the Southbank Centre. Prices vary for different events.

2. Find out all about fermentation and learn how to pickle like a pro at this Shoreditch Sisters WI workshop led by Kylee Newton, who is a top preserver at Newton and Pott. The workshop starts at 6:45pm at Tindlemanor, tickets are £5.

3. The London Games Festival is still in full swing. Today, head to the LGF Hub at B1, Victoria House for a whole range of sumits, forums and exhibitions on modern gaming, including 'Ensemble' a new exhibition of work by BAME game creators. Tickets for events at the Hub range from free to £99. 'Ensemble' is free.