Three things you won't want to miss in London this Tuesday

1. Explore the story of Mary Shelley’s seminal novel ‘Frankenstein’ at the British Library’s talk ‘Frankenstein: The First 200 Years’. Listen to cultural historian Christopher Frayling discuss how the Gothic tale has been portrayed in magazines, on posters, advertising, packaging, and in comics and graphic novels. Starts at 7pm, tickets are £12.

2. Catch a free screening of '80s lol-fest 'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off' at the West Norwood Free Film Festival. No ticket is required but it's first come, first serve so be sure to head to the Knowles of Norwood well before the start time of 7pm.

3. Catch the launch night of 'Capital City', an exhibition and event series from London Collage of Communication students exploring the relationship between money, property in London and the effects it has on our lives. The launch event at LCC will feature a talk by the poet, writer and filmmaker, Iain Sinclair. It's free to attend, but visitors must register in advance.