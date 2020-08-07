Time Out is back!

For the last four-ish months we’ve been called Time In. We don’t need to go into why. You know why. We all know why. What’s important is that next week marks our frankly historic shift back to being Time Out. We feel that it’s now time to begin responsibly promoting the idea of ‘going out’ again. London isn’t ‘back to normal’. But it is ready to have a bit of fun in the sun.

To mark the occasion we’re bringing back our much-loved magazine. We’ve jam-packed this thing with up-to-date information about going out in the capital this August, with ideas that’ll appeal whether your idea of a good time is noshing on nigiri or night swimming. You’ll also be able to read all about London’s new cultural hot spots post-lockdown, the heroes who got us through the spring and even a guide to enjoying Carnival (despite the fact there is no Carnival).

We’re also honoured to be dedicating our first issue back to Time Out’s remarkable founder Tony Elliott, who passed away on July 17. A six-page retrospective, featuring dozens of people who knew him best, celebrates the legendary man who started a listings guide in the 1960s and ended up genuinely changing the world.

Our mag will be back on the street from Tuesday, available until Thursday evening. Our usual, much-loved street distributors will still be out there, but, due to the current circumstances, lesser in number. To make up for this, you’ll be able to pick up Time Out at selected supermarkets, hotels, bars and restaurants across London. We’ll also be delivering the magazine to certain postcodes, so don’t act all shocked if we pop through your letterbox.

See you on Tuesday.

