London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ink Twice, by Tinder
Photograph: Tinder

Tinder is offering Londoners the chance to cover up their regretted tattoos for free

Love might fade, but tattoos are forever

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

We’ve all got things that remind us of our ex: that particular coffee shop, park bench, or street corner where you snogged once. But some reminders are worse than others. Like a tattoo, for instance. 

You may have wanted to declare your love for your ex in an act of permanence back then, but now the mere sight of their initials on your forearm is enough to bring your breakfast back up. That’s why Tinder is offering Londoners with tattoos of their exes to get free coverups this October, so you can start again with a freshly inked slate. 

Tinder is opening ‘Ink Twice’, a free tattoo pop-up in partnership with Sixty Ink tattoo parlour from October 11-13. Over the three days, tattoo artists Claudio, Suze and Dominga will be there to re-do those questionable tats and mend your broken hearts. 

People with tattoos they regret can enquire about getting a coverup on the Ink Twice website. You’ll be able to have a tattoo consultation with one of the three Sixty Ink tattoo artists, who will then let you know if they have chosen you for a free tattoo.  

They say you shouldn’t get a tattoo or a drastic haircut when you’re going through a breakup. To that we say, pfffffft. 

ICYMI: Alexandra Palace wants your selfies for a giant artwork.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode eight with Hans Ulrich Obrist in South Kensington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.