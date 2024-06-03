This beloved south London lido has reopened after a £4 million makeover

Tooting Bec lido has had a huge revamp, with new pumping equipment and paving around the pool

Heads up, open-air swimming fans: beloved south London swim spot Tooting Bec Lido has officially made a triumphant return after a protracted period of closure. The pool has been a favourite among both locals and visitors since it opened in 1906 – and now it’s had a massive revamp.

Tooting Bec Lido’s glow-up cost £4 million and brings a host of new features that’ll improve the overall experience of its patrons. Installed so far is new pumping equipment, pipework and a pumphouse, as well as new paving around the pool and pool lining.

Eventually, a future project will see the lido get a new entrance, new café, winter clubroom, gender-neutral showers and toilets.

Tooting Bec Lido’s revamp looks pretty swish – but it hasn’t been the smoothest process. The pool was shut in November 2022 and only supposed to be closed for nine months, but the reopening was delayed by the discovery of asbestos.

But now the wait is finally over. After the lido reopened in December to (some very brave, cold-resistant) South London Swimming Club members, it has now formally reopened to the general public. It officially reopened last week, on Wednesday May 29.

You can find out more about visiting Tooting Bec Lido on the pool’s website here.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.