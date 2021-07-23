How many times have you taken your walk home, looked up and noticed a rooftop bar, Georgian building or neon sign for the first time? Right under your nose, or rather, above it. Looking up is something of a conscious effort and Tracey Emin’s latest work ‘A Moment Without You’ gives you even more reason to tilt your head 30 degrees. The piece can be found on the public art walk The Line and depicts five bronze birds sitting atop metal plinths in CCTV-like fashion.

The Line passes through Newham, Tower Hamlets and Greenwich and ‘A Moment Without You’ can be found on a small island in Bow, between the Lea and Channelsea rivers. The walk also features Abigail Fallis’s ‘Trolleys and Steel’ – a double helix consisting of 22 shopping trolleys – and Antony Gormley’s monstrous ‘Quantum Cloud’.

We’ve come to be familiar with statues accentuating the power and masculinity of Roman emperors and war lusters. Emin disregards this preconception and uses sculpture to craft birds that are fragile and light. ‘This is a rare opportunity for Londoners to experience Emin’s work in the public realm,’ says Megan Piper, director of The Line.

For more information on how to see Tracey Emin’s latest sculpture for yourself, visit www.the-line.org.

Here are the art exhibitions we can't wait to see in July.

London’s museum lates are going virtual this Friday.