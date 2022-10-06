Tram strikes in Croydon this month: what you need to know

Londoners have got very familiar with the chaos across the city’s travel routes by now, following a slew of strikes across the Overground, national rail services and the tube over the last few months. Unfortunately for Croydon-dwellers, a new round of tram strikes has been announced that will severely disrupt the service for two days next week.

Aslef union members went on strike before for two days in June and July. A further strike was planned for September, but was called off after staff received a pay offer from First Group’s Tram Operations (the company that operates the system on behalf of TfL). But next week, south London tram drivers will walk out for two days, impacting lines across Bromley, Croydon and Merton. Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Croydon tram strikes?

If the strike goes ahead, tram services will be severely disrupted all day on Monday October 10 and Tuesday October 11.

Which routes will be affected?

East Croydon to Wimbledon will have a limited service until 9pm, when the route will be suspended.

Only the first two services each will run from East Croydon to New Addington, and be suspended thereafter.

As for East Croydon to Beckenham Junction and Elmers End, no service will run.

Why are the tram drivers striking?

The tram drivers are walking out over the latest pay offer from London Tramlink. Members of the Aslef union have rejected a pay offer of 4.75 percent from the employer, which drivers are disappointed about due to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis

Aslef district organiser, Finn Brennan, said: ‘The management’s offer of 4.75 percent is far below the current inflation rate and would mean our members face real terms pay cuts while their bills go through the roof.

‘Quite rightly, this has made our members really angry. There is an opportunity this week for management to return to the table with a fair offer if they want to avoid more strikes.’

Will there be other strikes on London transport?

There will be a strike across national rail services on October 8. On London Overground, there will be no service after 6pm.

You can find out more about the Croydon tram strike on the TfL website here.

