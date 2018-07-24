  • News
Travel back in time with a ride on a genuine 1930s tube train

By Lisa Wright Posted: Tuesday July 24 2018, 1:53pm

Sometimes your morning commute might feel like you’ve spent long enough on the Underground to have lost a few decades, but now you can literally travel back in time (well, almost) with a trip on a real 1930s tube train.

On September 9, as part of Amersham Old Town’s annual Heritage Day, these aesthetically pleasing old chaps will be running on the Metropolitan line between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Amersham. The journey will cost slightly more than it would have in the ‘30s (adults start at £10, children go for £4), but it’s worth it for the history and – let’s be honest – the ’gram.

Want more old-timey treats? At Amersham station, vintage close-harmony trio The Susie Qs will be serenading passers-by on the platform, while the Heritage Day itself will play host to classic cars, a farmers’ market, kids’ activities and more.

After all, we could all use a little break from the modern world every now and again, eh?

For details and tickets, keep a watchful eye on the London Transport Museum’s website.

Want more quirky things to do in the city this summer? Head here for our rundown of London’s best sunny events.

