Tuck into complimentary popcorn at a free screening of ‘The Greatest Showman’

Circus ringmaster PT Barnum would have liked Elephant & Castle: the bustle, the spectacle, the elephant. Fittingly, the film that celebrates his colourful, not always wholly upstanding life is coming to this corner of the city for a free screening on the afternoon of March 27. And you won’t have to pay for popcorn or refreshments either! Singing along to ‘This Is Me’ is thirsty work.



‘The Greatest Showman’ celebrates Barnum’s vision of inclusivity with huge anthems and tightly choreographed dance numbers. Hugh Jackman dons the top hat and tails of the nineteenth-century American impresario. Licence may have been taken with the facts, but the songs are impossible to dislodge from your eardrums, so who cares?

The screening kicks off at 4.30pm at the Community Hub on the upper floor of Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre (opposite Jenny’s Burgers).



