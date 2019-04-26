Uber Eats is launching a ‘Mean Girls’ menu and everything on it is pink

To celebrate fifteen years of everyone’s favourite popularity contest, Uber Eats are offering ‘Mean Girls’ fans the ultimate ‘Pink Wednesday’ menu (because on Wednesdays we wear pink, duh).

For one day only (Wednesday May 1), London-based users of the app will be able to order from a list of Twisted London’s rose-coloured specials, including: a vegan pink hotdog, gaudy glitter burger, cheesy fries that look like they’re covered in Gaviscon (digestible, at least), a Brutus vs Caesar salad and more, proving that Uber Eats isn’t a regular mom, it’s a cool mom.

If you’re not feeling that peckish and you’re up for losing some of those excess Easter pounds, there’s a protein bar available (similar to those Swedish nutrition bars, y’know, that moms use to lose weight fast) which will have you summer-ready in no time, even if your nail beds do suck.

It has to be said, there’s nothing particularly fetch about this fast food collaboration, but it could well be tasty…

