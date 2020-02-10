Vauxhall City Farm is crowdfunding to fix its storm-hit alpaca shed

At the weekend, Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across the UK, destroying many homes. Three victims of the storm were Tom, Ben, and Jerry, three alpacas from Vauxhall City Farm who were woken in the night by heavy rain because the roof of their house had blown off.

Vauxhall City Farm is now raising money to fix the damaged roof and get the alpacas back into their usual digs. At present, the alpacas are living in one of the free horse stables on the farm, but staff say they can’t wait to get back to their own home. The same roof was damaged by weather in January and staff did what they could to patch it up, but sadly, Storm Ciara came and undid all that good work.

Following the storm, the unlucky city farm also had to relocate two goats – Abigail and Belle – and suffered damage to equipment stored in another stable. Vauxhall City Farm now needs to raise £2,500 to get Tom, Ben and Jerry back home, warm, dry and fluffy again.



You can donate to Vauxhall City Farm’s crowdfunding campaign here.

