Jerk chicken
Photograph: Rudie's Jerk Shack

Vauxhall is getting a brand new street-food market

Market Place Vauxhall opens on September 23, serving up pizza, tacos and jerk chicken

Written by
Ellie Muir
Known for its huge skyscrapers and fancy apartment buildings, clashed with its distinctive railway arches and iconic nightclub Lightbox, Vauxhall is a mysterious place. Remember that controversial sky pool suspended between two high-rises? Yeah, that’s in Vauxhall, too. There’s a lot going on round there. And apparently, Vauxhall’s foodie scene is just about to expand.

Boutique foodhall group Market Place, which has locations in Peckham and Hounslow, is gearing up to open its newest instalment in Vauxhall, south London, next month. Neighbouring the Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden, the brand spanking new location will have 12 traders, a bar, a DJ booth (of course) and seating for 200 heads.

While the full line-up of food traders is yet to be announced, we do have some tasty news. Wood-fired pizza specialists Made in Puglia will be joined by vendors including Hermano Tacos, Sri Lankan cuisine Karapincha Kitchen and Rudie’s Jerk Shack. Yum.

You can get all the updates over at @marketplacevauxhall and plan your trip before the food hall opens on September 23.  

Market Place Vauxhall, 7-11 St Lambeth Place, SW8 1SP. Opens Sep 23.

