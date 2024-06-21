Vincent Van Gogh’s old south London art school is for sale

Fancy lounging around the same place that Vincent Van Gogh used to take drawing classes? Now’s your chance. A property in south London once part of an art school attended by the one-eared Dutch painter has just gone on the market.

Called Studio One, the Grade II*-listed property was once a part of The Lambeth School of Art. Van Gogh is thought to have attended the school as a young man in the 1870s. The historic art school was converted into residences in the 1980s by celebrated British architect Tony Fretton, and now it’s up for sale with Harris Le Beau estate agents for £3 million.

Harris Le Beau Photograph: St Oswalds Place

Studio One is spread over two floors and stands in a secluded spot with a cobbled courtyard. There’s no need to worry about banging your head with both the reception room and master bedroom enjoying soaring high 14 ft ceilings. The three-bedroom home also boasts a bespoke hand-made kitchen and two bathrooms.

Harris Le Beau Photograph: St Oswalds Place

‘This elegant residence combines classic architecture with modern comforts, offering a unique blend of luxury and sophistication’ says Joe Le Beau from Harris Le Beau.

Some of the decorations include carved statues from the nearby church and a big wooden table originally from a cloister. These pieces are mixed in with contemporary furniture and stand on the school’s original classroom floors. Just think: one of history’s most famous artists might have once walked on those same floors.

Harris Le Beau Photograph: St Oswalds Place

