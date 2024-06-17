London
Timeout

Churchill's former mansion, 27 Hyde Park Gate
Photograph: Rightmove

Winston Churchill’s old London mansion is for sale for £19.5 million

27 Hyde Park Gate was the PM’s home from 1946 until his death in 1965

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
From being outlived by an iceberg lettuce to that wash-out general election announcement, there have been some pretty iconic moments from UK Prime Ministers in recent years. However, some PMs are remembered as political symbols rather than just internet memes – and few are considered as integral to the UK’s history as Winston Churchill. 

And the home of one of our most famous PMs has just gone on sale. Churchill’s vast house in Kensington, which he bought in 1946 for a measly £7,000 (that’s around £244,917 today), is now on the market for a staggering £19.5 million. £19.5 million

Churchill acquired number 27 Hyde Park Gate first, and then bought number 28 to combine them into one sprawling home. The address was sold as one property in 1965 after his death, but has since been turned back into two separate houses – and it’s number 27 that’s on sale. 

And the place it’s hardly lacking in space. The home boasts a dramatic double-height reception room, a formal dining room, six bedrooms (and the master has a private terrace) and a whole room dedicated to eating breakfast. 

‘Having been the cherished home of Sir Winston Churchill during a defining era in British history … this property has an illustrious heritage,’ said head of Kensington sales at Knight Frank James Pace, to Mansion Global, ‘[it will suit] discerning buyers looking for a residence rich in historical provenance.’

If you’re a discerning buyer craving a bit of historical provenance, there are some snaps of this grandiose property right here. 

Churchill's former mansion, 27 Hyde Park Gate
Churchill's former mansion, 27 Hyde Park Gate
Churchill's former mansion, 27 Hyde Park Gate
Churchill's former mansion, 27 Hyde Park Gate
Churchill's former mansion, 27 Hyde Park Gate
Churchill's former mansion, 27 Hyde Park Gate
Got £19.5 million kickin’ about? Have a look at the listing on Rightmove here

