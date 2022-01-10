The Royal Botanic Gardens has lowered some of its admission prices to welcome more visitors

From tomorrow (Tuesday January 11), Kew Gardens is opening the gates to its leafy landscapes, exotic plants and romantic greenhouses for only £1 to those who receive Universal Credit or Pension Credit, a reduction of £8.75. This fulfils a promise made by the Royal Botanic Gardens in 2020 when it launched its Manifesto for Change, which aimed to bring prices down and make Kew more accessible to a wider range of people.

Kew is also lowering prices for young people aged 16 to 24, who can now purchase a ticket for £9. Families and other groups also get a discount, with adult tickets costing £15, as long as they are booked at least two days in advance.

The director of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Richard Deverell, said: ‘We are really delighted to be able to offer more people a chance to experience the wonder of Kew. We know what a wonderful thing it can be to enjoy a day out in nature and to explore the many corners of our gardens. I sincerely hope lots of people hear about this, avail of the offer and spread the word. Everyone is welcome.’

Book your tickets to Kew Gardens here.

Five things you might not know about Kew Gardens.

Like Kew Gardens? Visit the Barbican Conservatory.