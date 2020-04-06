Visit the home of author Marian Keyes in Penguin’s new streaming series

If you follow bestselling author Marian Keyes on Twitter, you don’t need us to tell you how outrageously funny she is. Keyes goes viral so often, sharing writing struggles, writing wins, and heartwarming videos of her mum’s daffodils, that you start to feel like you’ve known her for years. She’s the kind of person you’d want to have over for tea, if that were remotely possible right now (though it’d be a little weird to invite her round anyway, if you’ve never met).

But there is a way you can go round to Marian Keyes’s house to chat about her work over tea. Penguin Books has just launched a new digital series, At Home with Penguin, where writers will open up their homes to an online audience to discuss how they’ve been handling life in isolation and what novels they’re reading right now, as well as discussing their own writing.

The At Home with Penguin series will start with Marian Keyes on Tuesday April 7 (tomorrow!) at 5pm. Given how tuned-in she is to niche Twitter jokes, she’s a solid choice to kick things off. Next to invite an audience into their houses are cookbook writer Melissa Hemsley, author of ‘Invisible Women’ Caroline Criado Perez and co-presenter of ‘Pointless’ Richard Osman.

It’s going to be a world apart from the usual Q&A in a fancy hotel. The audience will be able to ask questions, but there’ll be no raising your hand and waiting awkwardly for the mic. And it factors in the best part of live stream life: getting distracted while you spy on people’s living rooms.

