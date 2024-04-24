Vivienne Westwood’s personal clothes and jewellery are going up for auction

There aren’t many Londoners more iconic than Vivienne Westwood. The legendary designer, who died aged 81 in 2022, was a lynchpin of the punk movement in the ’80s, and continued to have an incredible impact on London fashion and style until she passed away.

Now, there’s a chance to get your hands on some of her most amazing looks. More than 200 of Westwood’s personal outfits are going up for action at Christie’s. Don’t just dress like a Vivienne Westwood model, dress like the woman herself.

Vivienne Westwood’s personal collection will be auctioned at Christie’s in two parts, but not before being displayed in a free public exhibition at the auction house from June 14-24. ‘Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection’ will be sold in person on June 25, while an online auction will run from June 14-28. The sales will raise funds for the causes Dame Vivienne supported throughout her life, with proceeds going to support The Vivienne Foundation, Amnesty International, Médecins Sans Frontières and Greenpeace.

There are some real gems in the collection from Viv’s very own wardrobe, including a taffeta ballgown with the span of a light aircraft from the AW98 ‘Dressed to Scale’ collection; a 1983 two piece ensemble from ‘Witches’, one of Westwood’s earliest collections; and a dress from the 2005 ‘Propaganda’ collection.

Photograph: Christie’s Images Ltd. 2024

Adrian Hume Sayer, director of private and iconic collections for Christie’s, said: ‘Vivienne Westwood’s sense of activism, art and style is embedded in each and every piece that she created. The pre-sale exhibition and auctions will celebrate her extraordinary vision with a selection of looks that mark significant moments.

‘This will be a unique opportunity for audiences to encounter her public and private worlds and to raise funds for the causes in which she so ardently believed.’

You can find out more about the Christie’s aucition of Westwood’s personal items on the auction house’s website here.

