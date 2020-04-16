War veteran Capt Tom Moore raises close to £13m for the NHS by completing 100 laps of his garden

In these Very Weird Times, we’ll take all the heartwarming news we can get. And somehow, the UK’s feelgood story of the week just got even better.



Captain Tom Moore, a war veteran based in Bedfordshire, has smashed his fundraising target ahead of his hundredth birthday, raising close to £13 million.

Earlier this month, the 99-year-old started a campaign to raise money for the NHS as he pledged to walk 100 lengths of his back garden before his milestone birthday. And today he completed the final lap to a guard of honour from the 1st Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment.

Moore has been doing ten laps a day of his 25-metre garden with the help of his walking aid. Originally, his target was £1,000 but after launching the campaign on April 8, he raised £70,000 in 24 hours. As of this morning, he’s now accumulated £12.8 million with over 650,000 donations made, and the total is still rising. The funds will go to NHS Charities Together.

Speaking to BBC News and on hearing that he’d raised £5 million, Moore said it was ‘completely out of this world’.



"You've done it! People have donated over £5m!"



99-year-old army veteran Captain Tom Moore says it is "completely out of this world" after finding out he has raised over £5m for NHS charitieshttps://t.co/gRReTgJbJE pic.twitter.com/BB3g0ka8lW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 15, 2020



