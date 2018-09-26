Watch a live punk feminist wrestling show this weekend

Have you ever seen a woman fly-kick someone in the face in the middle of King’s Cross? No? Then you’d better brace yourself for Time Out 50. As part of our massive 50th anniversary bash, the riot grrls of London’s wrestling scene EVE will be taking their show outdoors for a live wrestling match.

EVE’s matches normally take place in Resistance Gallery, a countercultural club space hidden on a cobbled side street in Bethnal Green. But this Saturday, EVE will be transporting its actual wrestling ring to Granary Square for two special Time Out 50 performances.

Play your cards right, and they might let you join their grrl gang.

Time Out 50 is at Granary Square on Saturday September 29. Tickets are limited – get yours now.