Grimaldi Memorial
David Tett

Watch a livestream of some clowns this weekend, what else have you got to do?

The 75th annual Grimaldi service is going digital, baby

By
Kate Lloyd
Anyone can be an influencer these days. Love to bleach things? Become a YouTube cleaning sensation. Good at burpees? Be the next Joe Wicks. Bit of a dickhead? Fly to Dubai to shill spon con during a pandemic.

So, it seems only fair that the clowns are getting their turn. Lovely clowns with their terrifying painted faces and scarily happy names – a not-at-all sinister kind of person. Isn’t that who you want to watch a livestream of right now?

Said clowns will be taking part in Clowns International’s annual Grimaldi Memorial Service. 2021 marks the 75th year of the event, which pays tribute to Joseph Grimaldi, the forefather of all clowns. The service – in which clowns, dressed in full costume, gather to pay tribute to their hero – has been taking place in All Saints Church in Haggerston over the past few years. Now, like many events, it’s online only.

Clowns International promises a few surprises when the virtual version goes live on Facebook and YouTube at 2pm on Sunday (February 7). The organisation also promises that the clowns are ‘[leading] the charge into the digital revolution’, which we’re not sure is strictly true. Unless a wave of clown start-ups is about to crash out of Silicon Valley like a rabbit out of a hat? Maybe that’s the surprise.

Whatever the case, it’s definitely worth tuning in for. All Saints Church is always packed out for the IRL gathering so this might be your only opportunity to see what happens at the legendary event.

Watch the 75th Grimaldi Memorial Service live here at 2pm on Sun Feb 7.

