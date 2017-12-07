London events in February
The very best events, openings, things to do and fun stuff going on across London in February 2018
Thinking about Feburary 2018? That means January is finally out the way and London is beginning to brighten up – just a little – thanks to a batch of events and celebrations. Get loved-up or celebrate being single on Valentine's Day in London, flip-out during Pancake Day and treat the kids (and maybe yourself too) during half-term.
Here are our February 2018 highlights, which should give you plenty of inspiration to fill any day or night of the month – or all of them, if you're up for a challenge.
Our February 2018 highlights
Ocean Liners: Speed and Style
Go on a journey back in time and study the stories behind the design of the most impressive ocean liners the world’s ever seen. The Titanic, the Normandie, the Queen Mary and the Canberra all feature and the exhibition explores how and why these huge maritime feats of engineering and form still carry so much weight in our collective imagination.
Pancake Day in London
Frying pans at the ready! Shrove Tuesday marks the last day before Lent, traditionally a period of abstinence, associated with clearing your cupboards of things like sugar, fat and eggs. Check out our favourite pancake-based celebrations in London – easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Chinese New Year in London
The Year of the Dog is coming up for 2018 and, as usual, Chinese New Year in London will be one of the most exciting events in February, full of colour, noise and dragons.
Orchid Festival
Kew Gardens' celebration of the orchid returns for its 23rd year, this time with a focus on the plantlife of Thailand. The tropical greenhouse will be bursting with colourful species and 2018's highlights include hanging orchid bouquets, handcrafted floating Thai umbrellas and an impressive sounding Bang Pa-In inspired orchid palace.
Valentine's Day in London
Valentine's Day in London (Wednesday February 14 2018) has a lot to offer, whether you're blissfully in love or a superbly happy singleton. Here's your guide to the city's most romantic restaurants, Valentine's Day gift ideas, romantic hotels, best bars and much more.
Opera: Passion, Power and Politics
Opera’s more than voluptuous women belting out high notes – it’s also a masterclass in Europe’s social, political and cultural history. The V&A explores the medium in this ace exhibition. Catch it before it closes on February 25.
Canary Wharf Ice Rink
The ice rink at Canary Wharf is back, filling the business district with frosty fun. The 80 metre long rink is open for 16 weeks of skating, there’s a dedicated children’s rink, and a winter-themed bar serving festive drinks. Have a spin on the ice before February 24.
Jon Snow: Colour Is My Brand
The Architecture Drawing Prize
In collaboration with MAKE and the World Architecture Festival, the winners of the Architecture Drawing Prize will be on show, celebrating drawing’s significance as a tool in capturing and communicating ideas.
Le Petit Chef pop-up dining experience
Eating out just got a futuristic makeover thanks to the tech whizzes at Dinner Time Story, which, over a six-course menu takes diners on a 3D visual journey from Marseilles to Arabia, India, the Himalayas and China. As you chow down on ingredients inspired by Marco Polo's travels along the Silk Route, you'll notice you're joined by a tiny French chef and a number of other exciting apparitions.
Free events this February
Sculpture in the City
Whoever said the Square Mile is purely the domain of bankers and stockbrokers? The seventh edition of this urban sculpture trail will bring a dose of high culture to the City from June 27. It's quite a blokey line-up this year; look out for work by shark-pickling troublemaker Damien Hirst and American schlock merchant Paul McCarthy. You'll find a handy map of the trail here.
Thames Pulse
Putting a spotlight on the health of the River Thames, artist Jason Bruges’ light installation will shine one of three patterns on to the Sea Containers at Mondrian London based on whether the water quality is good, average or poor according to that day’s Thames data reading. The lights will be a permanent fixture every evening from dusk until midnight, letting us know if the river’s health is improving or declining. The data will also be tweeted on via the @ThamesPulse account and a billboard will show readings on real time. The lights will be switched on for the first on March 16 at 6.30pm.The project was devised by MEC UK to help raise awareness about the condition of the Thames and to support charity Thames21 in its mission to protect London’s rivers.
Walthamstow Vegan Market
A showcase of delicious vegan food being made in E17 and beyond, handily held at Wild Card Brewery so you can pick up great booze while you’re there.
Illuminating India
India is heading to South Kensington for the Science Museum’s latest season, celebrating the global influence of India’s science, culture and thought. Joining ‘Illuminating India’ is Danny Boyle in a Q&A following a special screening of 'Slum Dog Millionaire', the 'Bluebird Tea Company' hosting tea blending workshops, renowned speaker Sadhguru – named one of India’s 50 most influential people, talks from Indian science, tech and innovation experts and famed Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission, Moumita Dutta. Much of the season is free, however some events are ticketed. Find out more here.
Stories from the City: The Bank of England in Literature
To mark the launch of the new Jane Austen £10 note, the Bank of England Museum’s exhibition ‘Stories from the City’ is celebrating the big ol’ bank’s fictional appearances and connections to literature over the last three centuries from George Eliot and Charles Dickens to TS Eliot and Robert Browning. Head along to see exhibits drawn from the vast collections amassed by the Bank since 1694, including a hand drawn artwork for the £10 which featured Charles Dickens and a special £1000 note signed by George Eliot. Find out more here.
Wounded: Conflict, Casualties and Care
This exhibition commemorates the centenary of the Battle of the Somme, which began on July 1, 1916, a day on which there were 57,000 British casualties. The show examines what the medical and human impact was of the severe wounding soldiers sustained during and beyond the war.
Superbugs: The fight for Our Lives
Thank your lucky stars for antibiotics. The wonder drugs have helped humans combat disease that was once untreatable, even deadly. But now, bacteria are fighting back by evolving into superbugs that are resistant to event the most powerful antibiotics. 'Superbugs: The fight for Our Lives' features twelve real bacteria colonies, an interactive exhibit examining the microscopic world of bacteria and personal stories of those waging war on superbugs, all exploring how humanity is tackling this unprecedented threat. Find out more here.
Drawn in Colour: Degas from the Burrell
French Impressionist Hilaire-Germain-Edgar Degas (1834-1917) was an extremely private man – but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a nose around in his life and find out what made him tick at this exhibition of paintings, pastels and drawings. His representations of vibrant Parisian life remain as distinctive as ever, and are showcased here in a range of materials that Degas experimented with, including pastels – and make sure you soak up the 20 pastel works in this exhibition, as it’s the first time they’ve been displayed outside of Scotland.
National Theatre Posters
Curated by design critic and writer Rick Poynor, this new exhibition at the National Theatre's Wolfson gallery showcasing poster design at the NT from the ‘60s to the present day. See original designs by Ken Briggs, Richard Bird, Michael Mayhew, Charlotte Wilkinson and current Creative Director Ollie Winser and the Graphic Design Studio, which trace the changes in process, design and function over the past 50 years. The exhibition is accompanied by a series of talks, including a tour with curator Rick Poynor (Oct 27) and a discussion about modern poster art (Nov 8). Entry is free, prices for talks vary. Find out more here.
Art exhibitions this February
Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Now in its fifty-third year, the renowned and celebrated annual wildlife photography competition exhibition returns to the Natural History Museum with images of the most extraordinary species on the planet captured by professional and amateur photographers. One hundred images record tiny insects through to massive mammals.
Cézanne Portraits review
The love of Paul Cézanne’s life was a mountain. Not his wife, or his son, or his friends, or his parents. The great impressionist master was besotted with a bloody mountain. Over and over again he painted Mont Sainte-Victoire in Provence, obsessively, repetitively, like a lustful stalker with a paintbrush. People, for Cézanne, always came second. But this mesmerising exhibition of his portraits shows that even when dealing with flesh instead of rock, his eye was unique and brilliant. The early works are brutal, angry, aggressive; filled with black abysses and filthy whites. He painted with a palette knife, stabbing and smearing on the paint, creating little psychedelic whirlpools of colour. The blacks give way to daubs of blues, greens and pinks as his art develops, until eventually his sitters become little landscapes of greenery and blue human seas. Cézanne’s drive to capture what was in front of him was obsessive, making his subjects sit for hours, repeatedly, especially his poor wife Hortense. But there’s a purpose to it: Cézanne is a reducer, a decoder. The sitters are objects to be painted, grappled with and depicted like a landscape or still life, things to be reduced down to their component shapes and colours. The most common criticism chucked at Cézanne’s portraits is that they fail to capture any humanity or depth of emotion. But if that’s what you’re looking for, you’re missing the point. You don’t criticise his paintings of a mountain because you can’t sense t
Rachel Whiteread review
It’s what’s on the inside that counts, at least that’s what my mum says. Rachel Whiteread must have been told the same thing growing up, because the influential British sculptor (and first female winner of the Turner Prize back in 1993) is singularly obsessed with the inside of objects. Over a 25-year career, she has managed to create a powerful, defined, unique aesthetic by disregarding the outside of things and instead examining the emptiness within, often to devastatingly emotional effect. You walk into this show to be confronted by a city turned to ash. The early works are casts of the negative space of a fireplace, a bath, a closet, a hot-water bottle; it looks like the fossilised remains of the entire contents of a lost home. All the walls in the gallery have been pulled out to create an open space, so you can’t really walk through this show chronologically. Instead you stumble from monumental sculpture to monumental sculpture, dwarfed by concrete, plaster and resin. Mattresses lie across one wall, doors and windows across another, a staircase leads to nothing in the middle of the room, a row of bookshelves holds no books, only the impression of them. Tate Britain hasn’t bothered with wall texts here, and the info handout’s pretty flimsy, so it’s left out some important emotional context as a result. The newer works aren’t that exciting either, nor are the works on paper. And you can’t help feeling that most of the bigger works would be happier outside, heaving th
Wim Wenders: Instant Stories
There’s a beautiful photograph here, taken by German filmmaker Wim Wenders on his first trip to the US: shot through the windscreen of a car at a gas station, the pumps glow slightly, surrounded by heaps of snow. It has all the atmosphere and melancholy of an Edward Hopper painting. That’s not how Wenders remembers the trip though; he felt his journey through the small towns of East Coast America was a disappointment. But five years ago when he rediscovered the photo – along with a heap of other Polaroids he’d taken – he couldn’t believe how beautifully they had aged and how succinctly they captured the lost America he’d been looking for but thought he’d failed to find. ‘Instant Stories’ is all about the beauty of Polaroid images. Not just what they capture but the medium itself; the joy of taking them then having them in your hand a second later, the magic of seeing the image appear slowly, ghostlike. Many of the photos here aren’t spectacular: cityscapes at night, empty roads, a perfect cloudy sky. They’re not so far away from your own holiday snaps. There are some standouts though: that snowy gas station, New York skyscrapers through a pair of spectacles, a girl in a diner framed by plastic seats. Others offer serious fans an insight behind the scenes of Wenders’s films – there are Hamburg buildings you’ll recognise from ‘The American Friend’ and pictures of Dennis Hopper in his stetson. For cinephiles and Wenders obsessives it’s an essential experience (make sure you li
The EY Exhibition: Impressionists in London review
For a show called ‘Impressionists in London’, there isn’t an awful lot of impressionism here. It’s almost as if the Tate organised a whole exhibition of old French paintings and realised too late that no one knows who any of these artists are. Then, in a total pat-on-the-back, give-that-guy-a-promotion moment of genius, someone came up with the idea of calling it ‘Impressionists in London’ despite the fact that most of the art is by people who had absolutely naff all to do with impressionism. Brilliant, now sit back and watch the ticket sales roll in. Sure, there’s a bit of impressionism here: some stunning Monets, some middling Pissarros and some okay Sisleys. But they’re only part of the story. The show begins with the Franco-Prussian war. France is gripped by destruction, and artists are fleeing for the drizzly embrace of Blighty. There are a couple of introductory photos of Paris and some paintings by Gustave Doré and Monet, but then you get hit with a room full of James Tissot paintings, and that’s where it gets good. Tissot came to England to make a name for himself as a society painter, and boy did he ace it. His paintings of parties in mansions, picnics in the garden, trysts on the Thames are lush, cool, refined and debauched. His colours are deep and luxurious, his fabrics flowing and infinitely detailed. This is society painting at its finest: knowing, cynical and sexy. He’s an obscure and not particularly cool artist, but it’s such a treat to see so many of his
Modigliani review
It’s not often that you get access to the studio of an artist – never mind one who died 97 years ago. But for their new Modigliani exhibition, the Tate has collaborated with a tech company to recreate the Italian artist’s Parisian digs in virtual-reality form. Put on the headset, and you’re suddenly there: watching the smoke drift from the cigarette beside his easel; listening to the rain beat down on the street outside. It’s incredibly evocative. But it isn’t without its problems. Amadeo Modigliani is ranked among the heavyweights of early-twentieth-century art for two reasons. Firstly, he was a decidedly singular artist: his portraits, with their subjects’ elongated heads, tapering necks and almond-shaped eyes, are instantly recognisable. Secondly, he was the absolute embodiment of the ‘tragic artist’ cliché. He arrived in Paris in 1906, exploded on the arty Montmartre scene, failed to make any money, grew fond of booze and drugs, shagged around a lot, then died from tuberculosis at the age of 35. (Two days later, his heartbroken partner committed suicide, nine months pregnant with their child.) Whew! The show’s centrepiece is undoubtedly the room given over to 12 of his female nudes. They’re as vulgar as they are sensual: his models (often sex workers) lie on rumpled beds, sometimes half-dressed, always (shock horror!) with their body hair exposed. You can practically hear them bickering with Modigliani, demanding an extra franc for their trouble. Other pictures act as
Monochrome: Painting in Black and White review
A lack of colour isn’t meant to be a good thing. Drab, dull, anaemic, pallid: none of those are positive words. But the National Gallery doesn’t care. It's pulled together over half a millennia’s worth of colourless, grey and black and white paintings for this show, and there’s nothing drab about it. Monochrome is a complicated term. To me, it means the pure blue canvases of Yves Klein or the white reliefs of Ben Nicholson, but here it encompasses anything done in a limited palette of greys and blacks or whites and browns. Preparatory sketches, light studies, big canvases, little prints – from the fifteenth century to the present day – all in a blizzard of greys. You’re greeted by an immense sheet from a Genoese church, Jesus and Judas rendered as ghostly pale apparitions. Some early images here use ‘grisaille’ (painting in shades of grey, definitely more than 50) to make the colours around it stand out more, or to imply solemnity. Next you find Eugène Carrière’s foggy, tormented vision of a woman cradling her child, drenched in fearsome proto-Gerhard Richter blurriness. Ingres remixes his famous ‘Grande Odalisque’ in greyscale, condensing the iconic nude down to a flat plane of pristine white in among the ruffled dark folds of the fabric. They sit alongside works by Picasso and Giacometti; mixing old and new is normally a catastrophe, but these are good works of modern art, they make sense here. The rooms are themed, and not all the themes are great. The room about
Reflections: Van Eyck and the Pre-Raphaelites
Don’t compare your friends, children or exes, because once you start totting up the fors and againsts, someone’s going to lose. The National Gallery has insisted on comparing artists – sorry, putting their work ‘in conversation’ – in their big paid exhibitions for years now, and it has rarely worked out well. Because when you put someone like Jan van Eyck next to the artists of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood and start drawing parallels, one of them is always going to come out looking really bad, and let me tell ya, it’s not old van Eyck. The premise here is that van Eyck’s seminal ‘Arnolfini Portrait’ – a genuine masterpiece of Flemish art – played a pivotal role in the development of the Pre-Raphaelites, or at the very least had a profound influence on them. Van Eyck was a master of detail, a virtuoso of the everyday who created mesmerising images of life in the lowlands. The Pre-Raphs – founded by William Holman Hunt, John Everett Millais and Dante Gabriel Rossetti – were foppish dandies who broke with the past by looking further into it and creating a body of romantic, Technicolour, poetic imagery. Try not to get your adult nappies in a twist, but here’s a little bit of truth milk to pour over your cereal: the Pre-Raphaelites really aren't that great. Their art is backwards-looking, overblown and often very, very pompous. And next to van Eyck, they look even worse. Look, I can hack a show of Pre-Raph art, I can see the intentions and the beauty in some of the work, but
Bill Viola
You know how people say that you can tell God is cruel because he lets things like famine and disease and war happen? Well here’s something else you can tell about God: he’s got terrible taste in art, because he lets Bill Viola make videos for his cathedrals. ‘Mary’ is his second (second!) permanent (permanent!!!) video work in St. Paul’s Cathedral. I asked a member of staff what ‘permanent’ means and was told: ‘Something like 300 years’. Lord have mercy. The first work, ‘Martyrs (Earth, Air, Fire, Water)’ was unveiled in 2014, and sits in the opposite corner to this new companion piece of permanent (seriously, like, permanent) religious video art. Let me take you through the work. It starts with a shaven-headed woman – playing Mary, mother of Jesus – breastfeeding a baby Christ as a timelapse of Los Angeles speeds by on a CGI background. Urgh. Then, it cuts to a river running through a red rock canyon. Mary, a different one this time, walks through the water. Then she stands on a mountaintop, sits in front of a fire in the snow, walks through a field and, well, yadda yadda yadda. Images of cracked salt flats, forests and riverbeds get collaged together, all moving in super slo-mo, ultra HD. Then – pow! – black and white shots of piles of dead fish. There’s a metaphor at play for Mary as grieving mother of the world. Then it cuts to Mary cradling the dead body of an adult Jesus, tears streaming down her face in the ruins of a church. The whole thing slowly fades to grainy
Nightlife in London this February
La Petite Soiree
West End stars La Soiree thrill late night audiences with a mix of cabaret wizardry and mild sauce. Now, they're targeting the daytime crowd with this smut-free version of their show that's aimed at families. There should be plenty to delight kids, too, from virtuoso hula-hooping to bubble magic to acrobatic feats, all served up in a plushy grown-up theatre.
Age Against the Machine
Fighting for every old timers' right to party are Donny and Reggie, the nephews of golden oldies Don and Reg who are the brains behind Coffin Dodgers Disco - a monthly shindig clearing fresh-faced young partiers from the dance floor, making way for their mums, dads and grandparents to let their hair down. Under the reins of Donny and Reggie, the night takes on the new name of 'Age Against the Machine', but their crusade against the youth still stands. Under 28s will still be banned, OAPs will continue to get in for gratis and the pop, indie, disco, rock n roll, ska, soul, power ballads and northern soul will still be spinning. Find out more and book here.
Zippos: Cirque Berserk!
Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the creation of the circus, with jaw-dropping stunts, tricks and contemporary artistry. This production contains strobe-lighting and is unsuitable for under 5s.
