Launching our new Musicals Stripped Back video series, singing superstar Alexandra Burke took some time out from playing Roxie Hart in West End musical theatre smash ‘Chicago’ to sing the show’s iconic hit ‘Me and My Baby’ in a stripped-back, perfectly poised arrangement, just her and a piano.

Check it out above. And if you want to see more, book now to catch Alexandra’s last week in the show – she’s there until Saturday October 13.

‘Chicago’ is at the Phoenix Theatre. Until Jan 5 2019.