Watch Alexandra Burke sing a stripped-back take on ‘Me and My Baby’ from ‘Chicago’

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Thursday October 4 2018, 2:11pm

 

Launching our new Musicals Stripped Back video series, singing superstar Alexandra Burke took some time out from playing Roxie Hart in West End musical theatre smash ‘Chicago’ to sing the show’s iconic hit ‘Me and My Baby’ in a stripped-back, perfectly poised arrangement, just her and a piano.

Check it out above. And if you want to see more, book now to catch Alexandra’s last week in the show – she’s there until Saturday October 13. 

Time Out has the best price on the show: a whopping 54 percent off tickets. Book here.

‘Chicago’ is at the Phoenix Theatre. Until Jan 5 2019.

