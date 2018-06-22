Watch an attempt to make the world’s biggest G&T this weekend

And you thought your gin and tonic pour was heavy handed. This weekend, a Guinness World Record attempt is taking place in Shoreditch to create the largest ever alcoholic mixed drink, and it’s going to be a big gin and tonic. Get down to Urban Food Fest on Saturday June 23, where a giant G&T is being made by wine retailer The Wine Drinker, in an attempt to smash the record (and hopefully help you get smashed, too).

A whole 739 litres of liquid are set to be poured into one massive glass, which will include 200 bottles of WildJune gin in the mix. Experts will be there to take measurements and do all the official stuff (which sounds like a dream gig to us), and we’ll probably be there with a straw.

Watch the World Record attempt at Urban Food Fest, E1 6HU, on Saturday June 23 from 4pm.

Find more gin-themed fun in London.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.