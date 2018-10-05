  • News
Watch: Sadiq Khan on why London needs an Ultra Low Emission Zone

By James Manning Posted: Friday October 5 2018, 4:13pm

 

Not too long ago, we sat down with the Mayor of London to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the city (and the ‘Baby Khan’ blimp). Our questions were all put forward by Time Out readers, and we’ll be posting Sadiq Khan’s answers one by one.

This week’s question is from @AnthonyF172 via Twitter: ‘Why are you pursuing the Ultra Low Emission Zone charge for motorbikes when they are the least polluting form of motor transport, and often the only option for low-paid and shift-working Londoners?’ Watch Sadiq’s reply above.

Got a question for the Mayor? Post it at www.timeout.com/asksadiq.

