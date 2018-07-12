Watch ‘The Greatest Showman’ at a floating cinema this month

The Floating Film Festival is one of London’s most serene outdoor screening spaces and it’s back this month with a run of movies from July 16 to 29. Occupying a corner of St Katharine Docks with a pontoon, a canopy and a range of drinks and nibbles to purchase, it will show movies at 7pm (2pm on Sundays), including ‘Paddington 2’, ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘Dunkirk’.

If the idea of watching the watery wartime epic while sitting on a floating platform seems a bit too close to life imitating art, there’s a wealth of other movies to pick from. Also on the roster are ‘The Post’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘Dirty Dancing’ and, yes, ‘The Greatest Showman’.



Tickets are £12 each (plus £3.92 booking fee) for a deckchair or £24 (plus £7.26 booking fee) for a beanbag for two. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, so get there early to nab a prime spot. Head to the St Katharine Docks website for the full line-up and to book tickets.

Want more open-air movies? Check out our round-up of outdoor cinemas.