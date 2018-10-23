Watch the stars of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ completely boss a Queen trivia quiz

Last week, we caught up with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ stars Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee in London to find out just how much they know about Freddie Mercury, John Deacon and Brian May. Turns out, a lot.

What were all of Freddie Mercury’s cats called? Which member of the Royal Family did he sneak into a London club in drag? And which London pop star did Mercury fit with a pair of leather boots in 1969 while working on a Kensington market stall? (Answer: David Bowie. Too small? Maybe that inspired ‘Under Pressure’.)

Watch the cast ‘Play the Game’ below…

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is released in UK cinemas on Oct 24. Want to see a little silhouette of a man? Check out the Queen-themed Christmas lights at Carnaby Street this year.