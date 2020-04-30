We want to see your sourdough for our new competition, Rate My Bake

Chances are at this exact moment you, or someone you know, is making a sourdough loaf. Londoners have turned to baking in a big way, seeking solace in the dough.

Time Out wants to see your bread-making efforts. We felt it was high time to recognise and celebrate some of the amateur Ansels among you. So we’re holding a contest called Rate My Bake, judged by actual expert Daisy Terry from east London’s Dusty Knuckle bakery.

No matter how embarrassingly lumpen or wretched, we want to see your sourdough. We crave pictures of your yeasty, wheaty exploits like a subterranean creature craves the light.

We want three photos from each of you: the finished loaf; something that shows the creation process; and a shot of the loaf’s inside. This will help our judge decide who’s bread is declared the Most Beautiful Loaf. The champion will not necessarily be conventionally attractive. Terry will be looking for subtle quirks and charms to win her over. The ten best entries will be exhibited online, with admiring feedback, of course.

Send your pictures to kate.lloyd@timeout.com or share them with @timeoutlondon on Twitter or Instagram with #ratemybake.

