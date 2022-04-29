From April 28 to September 25, Wembley Park Live will offer a season of free performances, highlighting new talent from across London. You know what that means right? This could be your chance to finally get discovered.

Iconic music destination Wembley Park has announced a line-up of free, live, grassroots concerts in partnership with Busk in London. So if you know someone who busks or do a bit of busking yourself, step up and step out to Wembley park for good music and vibes.

Key dates to look out for are Thursday May 19 when BBC Introducing will be programming a day of up-and-coming talent and Saturday 16 July when the programme will celebrate International Busking Day. So if you’ve never been to Wembley Park, now you have an excuse.

Jess Iszatt, presenter of BBC Introducing in London, said: ‘It’s fantastic that live music is back after such a long time without it during the pandemic. We’re excited to be able to programme a full day of music in such an iconic music destination as Wembley Park. So many acts dream of headlining at Wembley Stadium and for Wembley Park to give grassroots talent this platform, shows how your musical career can kick start in a place where the biggest acts headline.’

For more information go to Wembley Park’s website

