We’re bringing the best street food in London to the Time Out 50th party

Time Out is turning 50 this September, so we’re throwing a party to celebrate, complete with some of London’s best street food. Because what other way is there to celebrate?

The party will be in Granary Square, King’s Cross, on September 29 from 5pm to 11pm. As well as a killer line-up of street food, there will be feminist wrestling from Eve, drag performances from The Glory and choreography curated by the Southbank Centre. Oh, and you’ll be able to walk through the world’s biggest gin cloud, courtesy of foodie magicians Bompas & Parr.

Every stall in the street-food line-up has been handpicked by Time Out Food editor Tania Ballantine and brought to you by the folks at Kerb. This is the capital’s crème de la crème. Check out the full line-up:

BBQ Dreamz

Filipino backyard barbecue on the streets of London: signature dishes include the chicken satay curry and the crispy ‘baboy’ (pork belly).

Club Mexicana

Cult vegan Tex-Mex peddler Club Mexicana does a ‘to-fish’ taco that will change your life. It might actually be better than the carnivore-friendly stuff.

Luxury Flats

The only ‘luxury flat’ your average Londoner can afford – these fat flatbreads come stuffed with crisp salad and chunks of tender meat.

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker’s soul food specialists do crispy, spicy coating and tender, juicy chicken like no one else. Plus dreamy sides of mac ’n’ cheese.

Mother Flipper

Hefty burgers topped with huge wedges of avocado or oozy Swiss cheese are the speciality here. It’s the home of the legendary Dirty Barbie.

The Rib Man

The smoky, succulent baby backs at this rib specialist come shredded, piled high in white baps and drizzled with insanely spicy sauce.

Spicebox

Vegan curry like you’ve never seen it before: think sweet potato, summer greens and peanut curry topped with pickles.

Yum Bun

Fluffy steamed buns packed with treats like slow-roast pork belly, crispy fish and fried chicken. More enticing than a bacon sandwich on a hangover.

Time Out 50 is in Granary Square, King’s Cross on Saturday September 29 from 5pm to 11pm. Tickets are £30 (per person, including a welcome drink and entertainment, excluding food). Get yours here.

Hungry for more street food? Check out the 44 best traders in London.