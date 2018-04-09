London’s best street food
Our guide to London’s best street food delivers everything you need to know about the city’s top on-the-hoof eats
Forget Michelin, some of the best food in London is dished up on the street, and eaten with a plastic fork. If you’re a foodie on a budget street food is here to save you. From vegan to-fish tacos, to tea-brined chicken strips, to Kim-Kardashian-inspired koftas, we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop. Pack wet wipes.
Another thing: a fair few of London's best streetfood dishes can be found at Kerb's city-wide sites. Check out our video guide to the best eats at their Camden Market hub, as of October 2017, here:
Bittenclub
The Vietnamese got their baguette habit from French invaders, and Bittenclub is bringing that full circle with a menu of bánh mì sandwiches that have been given a French twist. A crisp white breadstick (baked by north London’s Celtic Bakers) is stuffed with crunchy veg, chilli and whichever protein takes your fancy. Honeyed duck confit comes highly recommended, especially on its bed of coriander and garlic pesto.
Don’t miss: Honeyed crispy duck mì (£7)
Find it at: Flat Iron Square
But first check: @bittenclub
Makatcha
The options at Makatcha are those of an airline kitchen: beef, chicken or veg. Fortunately their slow-cooked rendang is so completely packed with fragrant flavours that it doesn’t matter which you go for. Here the coconut and lemongrass-packed Indonesian speciality comes with a pile of fluffy white rice and some crunchy, gently pickled veg. A billion times better than plane food.
Don't miss: Eight-hour pulled beef rendang (£10)
Find it at: Bang Bang Oriental Colindale, Camden Lock Market, Kerb West India Quay, Broadway Market
First check: @Makatcha_Eats
Smokin' Lotus
Fire, meat and Asian barbecue combine to create a menu of big, sticky hunks o' lunch. Order the whole shebang in a box and you also get exemplary slaw, plus Japanese-style creamy potato salad mash. But get it in a sandwich and you can eat greedily without getting char siu glaze in your hair.
Don't miss: 8hr slow-smoked char siu ribs (£8)
Find it at: Kerb King's Cross, Kerb West India Quay, Magic Roundabout
But first check: @smokin_lotus
Oli Baba's
Venue says: “Find us 364 days a year at our Halloumi Shack in Camden.”
Remember when you didn’t know what tabbouleh was? Luckily, Levantine cuisine is everyday fare in London these days – although there’s nothing everyday about Oli Baba’s lunchboxes. Big piles of fresh, herby salads, crunchy sweet potato fries, smoky Turkish-style flatbreads and a heap of super creamy hummus make up the sort of meal that would make even a butcher consider going veggie.
Don't miss: Halloumi fries with pomegranate molasses, za'atar yoghurt, sumac, mint and wilderbee chilli honey (£6)
Find it at: Kerb Camden
But first check: @Oli_Babas
Stakehaus
Taking your street-food lunch to new levels of fancy, the guys at Stakehaus are grilling hot, pink, juicy slabs of beef and serving them up with the crispiest chips, a dash of salad and some very impressive sauces. The chimichurri is intensely herby and has just the right acidity to complement the rich chunks of meat. And all for less than a tenner. This one calls for a stake-out.
Don’t miss: Steak with courgette fries and chimichurri (£9)
Find it at: Kerb Camden
But first check: @STAKEhaus
The Piadina Project
Italy’s got plenty of food inventions to boast about without adding the piadina to the roster, but their version of the quesadilla is definitely worth making space for. Jack Padoan’s grandad Gianni introduced him to the northern Italian speciality, and Jack has given it a British twist. Look out for the Lincolnshire special (local sausage, burrata, streaky bacon and wasabi rocket), which was inspired by his upbringing in the aforesaid county.
Don’t miss: Bresaola piadina (£7)
Find it at: Kerb King’s Cross, Victoria Park Market
But first check: @thepiadinaproject
Prawnography
You wouldn’t want to encounter a prawn this size in the wild – it looks like it could have your baby toe off. But on a bed of fries and drenched in Szechuan peppercorn butter, its soft pink flesh suddenly looks like the sea’s gift to your belly. Thousand Island dressing, although essentially posh burger sauce, is a fun change from your usual chip condiments, but as the name suggests, this stand is all about the prawn.
Don’t miss: XL prawn with Szechuan peppercorn butter, skinny fries and Thousand Island dressing (£14)
Find it at: Dinerama, Hawker House Street Feast
But first check: @PrawnographyLDN
Scotchtails
Sometimes all it takes is one person to do something brilliantly to put everyone else’s efforts to shame. Such is the case with Scotchtails – take one bite of their generously meaty, perfectly gooey scotch eggs and you’ll shun the lesser offerings of your local pub for life. There are more than 10 varieties to choose from, and their crisp sweet potato fries make ideal soldiers for that bright orange yolk.
Don't miss: ‘Meal box’ of a scotch egg (your choice) with sweet potato fries (£6.90)
Find it at: Borough Market
But first check: @Scotchtails
Bill or Beak
Fortunately, no birds’ mouths were used in the making of Bill or Beak’s stonking pair of burger-style sandwiches, both of which are innovative versions of much-loved poultry classics. The Beak option involves Szechuan-fried chicken, miso mayo, pickled slaw, green chilli sauce and fermented red chilli sauce, all topped with peanut crumb in a toasted brioche bun.
Don’t miss: Bill – braised duck and pork in Viet dressing with mint, coriander, spring onions and tempura shallots (£6).
Find it at: Brockley Market, Kerb King’s Cross, Kerb West India Quay
But first check: @BillorBeak
Petare
They’ve referred to their carayaca arepa as ‘the Venezuelan chip butty’, but that’s kind of like calling Rio Carnival the Brazilian version of a village fete. Freshly made cornbread pockets (arepas) get stuffed with family recipes for refried black beans, guava-glazed chicken, fried plantain and plenty more. As well as their perfect avocado salsa, the little pockets of hot, salty queso fresco will certainly have us coming back for more.
Don’t miss: Venezuelan cassava chip butty (£6)
Find it at: Pop Brixton, Street Feast Hawker House
But first check: @petareuk
