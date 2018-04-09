London’s best street food

Forget Michelin, some of the best food in London is dished up on the street, and eaten with a plastic fork. If you’re a foodie on a budget street food is here to save you. From vegan to-fish tacos, to tea-brined chicken strips, to Kim-Kardashian-inspired koftas, we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop. Pack wet wipes.

Another thing: a fair few of London's best streetfood dishes can be found at Kerb's city-wide sites. Check out our video guide to the best eats at their Camden Market hub, as of October 2017, here: