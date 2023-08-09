London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Portal Way, North Acton, London
Image: Dowen Farmer

West London could be getting a ginormous, 12-storey cube

It’s giving Death Star – but full of chefs

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Plans have been revealed to build a massive, 28,000 square-metre metal cube in west London. Named ‘Portal Way’, the structure is intended for North Action and is intended to be home to hundreds of commercial kitchens and thousands of chefs. Made specifically for industrial food production, the cube would be the first building of its kind. 

If you’re ever wondering where all those Deliveroos come from, a lot of them are cooked up in so-called ‘dark kitchens’ – restaurants that have no dining space and are delivery only. Inside the cube will be ten storeys of ‘dark kitchens’ above a community food hall with street vendors, cafés and public space on the ground and first floors.

Food from the kitchens will be ordered by the public via apps and ‘shuttled down to the market space via smart food lifts’. The building will apparently provide 1,200 new jobs for the local area. Here are a few renders of the place. 

Portal Way, North Acton, London
Image: Dowen Farmer
Portal Way, North Acton, London
Image: Dowen Farmer
Portal Way, North Acton, London
Image: Dowen Farmer

Dowen Farmer, the architecture firm behind the colossal structure, has submitted a proposal to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC). The firm is hoping for a decision by October 2023. 

Whether you think ‘Portal Way’ sounds like a soulless food-churning operation or an exciting use of new technology, we’re interested to see how it might change food delivery in London. Find out more about the project on the Dowen Farmer website here

ICYMI: London is the most sleepless city in the UK.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the second episode with Chloe Petts in Streatham.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.