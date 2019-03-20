Whatever happens next, London is holding a lot of Brexit ‘leaving drinks’ parties

Yes, we’re all supposed to be bored with Brexit by now, but we may as well make the best of it by cutting loose at one of the many ‘leaving drinks’ (lol) happening in the capital. Here are six Brexit-themed parties that will definitely be popping whether we, um, actually leave the EU or not.

U OK HUN? South – I Will Always Love EU

Clamber to Camberwell the Saturday after the Friday before for this LGBT+ club night designed to ‘cure your Brexit hangover’. Whatever happens on B-day, the U OK HUN? gang are promising ‘a safe space of zero political chat and maximum bangers’ and a crown for the best-dressed ‘hun’. Probably best not to dust of your Boris wig, tbh. The Chateau. Mar 30.

UK’s Leaving Drinks

The LondonSwedes social group are hosting a massive Brexit night bash in Hackney Wick where no one will be discriminated against for not having an EU passport. The event slogan is ‘win or lose, we’re on the booze,’ so it’s safe to presume the mood will be pretty jubilant whatever happens on the day. Number 90 Bar & Kitchen. Mar 29.

Goodbye Europe! The Brexit Leaving Drinks

Mark the end of an era (maybe) by letting out some righteous rage at this ‘Eurocentric punk show’ in Peckham. The line-up includes Leeds emo band Calm and local ‘sarcastic punks’ The Dissociates, who’ll be trying to play loud enough to reach ’em in Calais. DIY Space for London. Mar 29.

F**k Brexit

This Brexit-inspired play party invites all-comers to ‘celebrate borderless love’ with ‘humans of all gender identities and sexual orientations’. Organiser say all guests will be personally vetted by video call, and the secret loft location will only be revealed to those who make the grade. Best get practising your best ‘hard Brexit’ jokes, right? Secret venue. Mar 29.

Pussy Liquor’s Wake Me Up Before EU Go-Go

Head to Bethnal Green for a night of ‘bonkers Brexit cabaret’ complete with a field of wheat – or at least the nearest east London’s going to get to one. After the shows finish, the usual Pussy Liquor DJs will be on hand to ‘get your feet dancing away the pain incurred by the loss of cheap Ryanair flights to southern Spain’. Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. Mar 29.

Stop Brexit – DJs for a People’s Vote

Top disc-spinners including Horse Meat Disco, Erol Alkan, Fatboy Slim, Norman Jay MBE and Artwork will be hitting the street on the afternoon of the People’s Vote demonstration to form a massive mobile system. Whatever your views on a second referendum, the beats are bound to be galvanising. Various locations, starting at Park Lane (follow them on social for information on the day). Mar 23.