What’s coming up this week at Movies on the River

Ahoy there! It’s the third week of Time Out’s very special cinema-screening series, Movies on the River, and we’ve got more film magic in store for you. It’s your chance to enjoy drinks, snacks and a sunset cruise along the Thames – on London’s only floating cinema. So if you’re ready to board, here’s your round-up of this week’s films.

‘Doc, are you saying you built a time machine?’ Yep, we’re kicking off on Tuesday with some space-time continuum antics courtesy of ‘Back to the Future’. This’ll be followed by some flirty musical vibes in the form of ‘La La Land’ on Wednesday, Hugh Grant at his finest in romcom ‘Notting Hill’ on Thursday, and Friday offers up your required daily dose of Hugh Jackman in ‘The Greatest Showman’. Last, but not least, the week finishes up with Rami Malek’s spectacular performance in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Mama...

Can’t make it this week and therefore think your ship has sailed? Nope! The season of floating films runs for five nights a week, every Tuesday to Saturday from June until August, so check www.timeout.com/movieboat to stay updated. Tickets start at just £29.

Got some planning to do? You can find the full movie schedule, here.