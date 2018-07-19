What's up, docs? Open City Documentary Fest is back with more staggering true-life films

Now in its eighth year, Open City Documentary Festival returns this autumn with a new programme hosting the best in creative documentary and non-fiction filmmaking.

From September 4-9, the festival will celebrate non-fiction filmmaking in venues around the city. There are 30 feature films and 48 shorts on offer, as well as panels, workshops and masterclasses.

Opening the festival is the UK premiere of Brazilian documentary 'Baronesa', directed by Juliana Antunes. It's billed as an intimate exploration of friendship and of life in the favelas of Belo Horizonte. Closing the festival is the UK premiere of Cyril Aris’ 'The Swing', a Lebanese documentary about the devastating lengths a family will go to placate their patriarch.

Doc lovers will also find retrospectives of filmmakers Penny Lane and Kazuo Hara, both of whom will be at the festival presenting their work.

For the full programme and to book tickets visit the Open City Documentary Festival website.






