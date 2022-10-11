Wheeee! Next year you can ride a zipwire between the Gherkin and the Cheesegrater

Adrenalin junkies, parkouristas, and all of you who got really into climbing after watching ‘Free Solo’, this one’s for you. There’s a massive new zipwire coming to London, and this one will let you dangle high above London’s skyline.

Perhaps the most epic zipwire London has ever seen, for two days only in September 2023 you’ll get to glide between two iconic skyscrapers – the Gherkin and the Cheesegrater. But it’s not all plain sailing. To get to the zipwire, first you’ll have to run up 42 flights of stairs to the top of the 224m Cheesegrater. (Remember Vertical Rush? Because it’s like that.) If you don’t fancy the wire, there’s also the option to channel your inner James Bond and abseil 200m down the side of the building.

It’s all for a good cause, too. The London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge is a not-for-profit event organised by Tommy’s, a pregnancy and baby-loss charity. The goal is to raise £1 million for Tommy’s and other charities.

Think you’ve got what it takes for the London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge? You can pre-register now. Just try not to pull a Boris Johnson and get stuck!

London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge. Sep 9-10 2023.

London events for Black History Month.

Oh no! Homeslice is closing two branches.