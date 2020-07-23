Face coverings are mandatory on public transport, and from July 24, also in shops

To mask up or not to mask up, it’s been a hotly debated subject over the last few months. But this week the rules around wearing face coverings in England are changing.

We’re already required to wear face coverings on all forms of public transport, and the rules are getting stricter from Friday (July 24) when face coverings will also become compulsory in shops and supermarkets in England.

From that date, if you don’t wear one, a shop can refuse you entry and call the police – and you could face a fine of up to £100.

As with face coverings on public transport, some people are exempt, including children under the age of 11 and people with certain disabilities. You’re also permitted to remove your mask when travelling with, providing assistance to or speaking to someone who relies on lip-reading to communicate.

Are they compulsory anywhere apart from shops and public transport? Not right now, but official government guidance states that members of the public are ‘also strongly encouraged to wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing may be difficult and where you come into contact with people you do not normally meet.’

FYI, face coverings are not the same as medical-grade face masks or PPE. You just have to wear something that safely covers your nose and mouth. That can be a single-use mask, a reusable cloth mask, a scarf or a bandana, as long as it securely fits around your face.

You can check out the full guidance and find out how to make your own government-approved face covering at www.gov.uk.

