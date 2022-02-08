Catch Dua Lipa, Ghetts, Sam Fender and more belting out their hits on stage

Tonight is the music industry’s big bash: the great and good of pop will be gathering at The O2 for the Brit Awards, hoping that they’ll be going home with a little statue to put on their, no doubt fancy, mantelpiece. But once the party’s over and the dustcart has done its thing, what’s next for the nominees? Big tours, that’s what, which is where you, the fans, come in.

Many of the Brit nominees are playing live in London this year, although some of their shows are already sold out: good luck trying to get tickets to see Adele at Hyde Park, Billie Eilish at The O2 or Wolf Alice at Hammersmith Apollo. The closest Little Simz is playing to London is August’s Reading Festival. And the only way to catch London Grammar in the capital is by watching them support Coldplay at Wembley Stadium, although you could leave when the headliners come on.

But there are plenty of Brit-nominated acts whose London concerts you can still get into. Here’s our pick.

Dave

Nominated for: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

The south London rapper is bringing his We’re All Alone in This Together tour to, er, south London later this month.

The O2. Feb 21-22 (Feb 22 sold out). Buy tickets.

Dua Lipa

Nominated for: Song of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act

Also coming to The O2 is five-time Brit winner Dua Lipa. She’s also won a bunch of Grammys, you know.

The O2. May 2-3 (May 2 sold out). Buy tickets.

Sam Fender

Nominated for: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Rock/Alternative Act

This feller is headlining his own mini festival in Finsbury Park, supported by Fontaines DC, Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee, Goat Girl and more.

Finsbury Park. Jul 15. Buy tickets.

Ghetts

Nominated for: Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

You can catch Plaistow-born grime star Ghetts under the stars as part of Somerset House’s Summer series.

Somerset House. Jul 14. Buy tickets.

Self Esteem

Nominated for: Best New Artist

Her headline show at the Forum in March is sold out, but you can see Self Esteem at All Points East this summer on the bill headlined by Gorillaz and Idles.

Victoria Park. Aug 19. Buy tickets.

