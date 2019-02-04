White City and Wembley are getting massive new theatres in 2019

Several years ago we were told that a new theatre would be opening in Wembley Park in 2016, and that its first production would be a musical version of ‘The Hunger Games’. That didn’t happen.

Last year, we were informed that a venue called Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre would be opening there instead, in 2018, and that didn’t happen either.

But there's a happy twist in this tale. The Troubadour Wembley Park would appear to be finally opening in 2019 – there’s even some programming, in the form of an engagement for ‘War Horse’, scheduled for a one-month run there in October, and we’re told it will have its first shows even earlier.

Not only that, but Troubadour will be launching a second theatre in the summer of 2019: Troubadour White City Place in west London, which will be part of the area’s ongoing post-BBC regeneration (pictured).

Both theatres are scheduled to hold 1,000-plus seats: a remarkably bold adventure for Troubadour, a company that doesn’t currently run any operating theatres, though its top team were responsible for the excellent King’s Cross Theatre of a couple of years back. It’ll be interesting to see what happens. It’s difficult to argue seriously that London needs more theatres, but these are in interesting locations, and Wembley Park in particular is lacking in any sort of equivalent entertainment. It's a tough world out there, but we wish them the best of luck.

