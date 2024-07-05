It’s been a historic day for the UK and for London. After 14 years, the Tories are out, and Labour will be the new party in government after a landslide win.

There were plenty of memorable moments as the results unfolded: Jeremy Corbyn was re-elected in Islington North as an independent; Elmo came to give Keir Starmer a big pat on the back when he gave his winning speech; and Jacob Rees Mogg lost his seat standing next to Phin ‘Barmy Brunch’ Adams of the Monster Raving Loony Party, who was wearing a baked bean balaclava. Only in the UK.

Blue seats across the country have turned red, which means a lot of constituencies will have new MPs. Wondering who your new MP is? We’ve compiled all the London MPs in a handy list here. Read on to find yours.

All the London MPs after the 2024 General Election

Enfield North

Feryal Demirci, Labour

Southgate and Wood Green

Bambos Charalambous, Labour

Chipping Barnet

Dan Tomlinson, Labour

Hendon

David Pinto-Duschinsky, Labour

Harrow East

Bob Blackman, Conservative

Harrow West

Gareth Thomas, Labour

Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

David Timothy Simmonds, Conservative

Romford

Andrew Richard Rosindell, Conservative

Ilford North

Wes Streeting, Labour

Ilford South

Jas Athwal, Labour

Chingford and Woodford Green

Iain Duncan Smith, Conservative

Hornchurch and Upminster

Julia Louise Lopez

Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Danny Beales, Labour

Brent West

Barry Strachan Gardiner, Labour

Brent East

Dawn Butler, Labour

Finchley and Golders Green

Sarah Sackman, Labour

Hornsey and Friern Barnet

Catherine West, Labour

Tottenham

David Lammy, Labour

Walthamstow

Stella Judith Creasy, Labour

Leyton and Wanstead

Calvin George Bailey, Labour

Dagenham and Rainham

Margaret Mullane, Labour

Barking

Nesil Caliskan, Labour

East Ham

Stephen Creswell Timms, Labour

West Ham and Beckton

James Asser, Labour

Stratford and Bow

Uma Kumaran, Labour

Erith and Thamesmead

Abena Oppong-Asare, Labour

Bexleyheath and Crayford

Daniel Francis, Labour

Hackney South and Shoreditch

Meg Hillier, Labour

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Dianne Abbott, Labour

Bethnal Green and Stepney

Rushanara Ali, Labour

Islington North

Jeremy Corbyn, Independent

Hampstead and Highgate

Tulip Siddiq, Labour

Queen’s Park and Maida Vale

Georgia Gould, Labour

Ealing Central and Acton

Rupa Huq, Labour

Ealing Southall

Deirdre Costigan, Labour

Hayes and Harlington

John McDonnell, Labour

Feltham and Heston

Seema Malhotra, Labour

Brentford and Isleworth

Ruth Cadbury, Labour

Hammersmith and Chiswick

Andy Slaughter, Labour

Richmond Park

Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat

Twickenham

Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat

Kensington and Bayswater

Eunice O’Dame, Labour

Chelsea and Fulham

Ben Coleman, Labour

Battersea

Marsha de Cordova, Labour

Cities of London and Westminster

Rachel Blake, Labour

Holborn and St Pancras

Kier Starmer, Labour

Islington South and Finsbury

Emily Thornbury, Labour

Putney

Fleur Anderson, Labour

Wimbledon

Paul Kohler, Liberal Democrat

Tooting

Rosena Chantelle Allin-Khan, Labour

Clapham and Brixton Hill

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

Florence Eshalomi, Labour

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Neil Coyle, Labour

Peckham

Miatta Fahnbulleh, Labour

Poplar and Limehouse

Aspana Begum, Labour

Lewisham West and East Dulwich

Ellie Reeves, Labour

Lewisham North

Vicky Foxcroft, Labour

Greenwich and Woolwich

Matthew Thomas Pennycook, Labour

Dulwich and West Norwood

Helen Elizabeth Hayes, Labour

Streatham and Croydon North

Steve Reed, Labour

Croydon West

Sarah Jones, Labour

Croydon South

Chris Iain Brian Mynott Philp, Conservative

Croydon East

Natasha Dawn Irons, Labour

Mitcham and Morden

Siobhain Ann McDonagh, Labour

Beckenham and Penge

Liam Conlon, Labour

Eltham and Chislehurst

Clive Stanley Efford, Labour

Old Bexley and Sidcup

Louie Thomas French, Conservative

Kingston and Surbiton

Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat

Sutton and Cheam

Luke Taylor, Liberal Democrat

Carshalton and Wallington

Bobby Dean, Liberal Democrat

Bromley and Biggin Hill

Peter Timothy Fortune, Conservative

Orpington

Gareth Bacon, Conservative

