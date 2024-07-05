[title]
It’s been a historic day for the UK and for London. After 14 years, the Tories are out, and Labour will be the new party in government after a landslide win.
There were plenty of memorable moments as the results unfolded: Jeremy Corbyn was re-elected in Islington North as an independent; Elmo came to give Keir Starmer a big pat on the back when he gave his winning speech; and Jacob Rees Mogg lost his seat standing next to Phin ‘Barmy Brunch’ Adams of the Monster Raving Loony Party, who was wearing a baked bean balaclava. Only in the UK.
Blue seats across the country have turned red, which means a lot of constituencies will have new MPs. Wondering who your new MP is? We’ve compiled all the London MPs in a handy list here. Read on to find yours.
All the London MPs after the 2024 General Election
Enfield North
Feryal Demirci, Labour
Southgate and Wood Green
Bambos Charalambous, Labour
Chipping Barnet
Dan Tomlinson, Labour
Hendon
David Pinto-Duschinsky, Labour
Harrow East
Bob Blackman, Conservative
Harrow West
Gareth Thomas, Labour
Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
David Timothy Simmonds, Conservative
Romford
Andrew Richard Rosindell, Conservative
Ilford North
Wes Streeting, Labour
Ilford South
Jas Athwal, Labour
Chingford and Woodford Green
Iain Duncan Smith, Conservative
Hornchurch and Upminster
Julia Louise Lopez
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Danny Beales, Labour
Brent West
Barry Strachan Gardiner, Labour
Brent East
Dawn Butler, Labour
Finchley and Golders Green
Sarah Sackman, Labour
Hornsey and Friern Barnet
Catherine West, Labour
Tottenham
David Lammy, Labour
Walthamstow
Stella Judith Creasy, Labour
Leyton and Wanstead
Calvin George Bailey, Labour
Dagenham and Rainham
Margaret Mullane, Labour
Barking
Nesil Caliskan, Labour
East Ham
Stephen Creswell Timms, Labour
West Ham and Beckton
James Asser, Labour
Stratford and Bow
Uma Kumaran, Labour
Erith and Thamesmead
Abena Oppong-Asare, Labour
Bexleyheath and Crayford
Daniel Francis, Labour
Hackney South and Shoreditch
Meg Hillier, Labour
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
Dianne Abbott, Labour
Bethnal Green and Stepney
Rushanara Ali, Labour
Islington North
Jeremy Corbyn, Independent
Hampstead and Highgate
Tulip Siddiq, Labour
Queen’s Park and Maida Vale
Georgia Gould, Labour
Ealing Central and Acton
Rupa Huq, Labour
Ealing Southall
Deirdre Costigan, Labour
Hayes and Harlington
John McDonnell, Labour
Feltham and Heston
Seema Malhotra, Labour
Brentford and Isleworth
Ruth Cadbury, Labour
Hammersmith and Chiswick
Andy Slaughter, Labour
Richmond Park
Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat
Twickenham
Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat
Kensington and Bayswater
Eunice O’Dame, Labour
Chelsea and Fulham
Ben Coleman, Labour
Battersea
Marsha de Cordova, Labour
Cities of London and Westminster
Rachel Blake, Labour
Holborn and St Pancras
Kier Starmer, Labour
Islington South and Finsbury
Emily Thornbury, Labour
Putney
Fleur Anderson, Labour
Wimbledon
Paul Kohler, Liberal Democrat
Tooting
Rosena Chantelle Allin-Khan, Labour
Clapham and Brixton Hill
Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour
Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
Florence Eshalomi, Labour
Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Neil Coyle, Labour
Peckham
Miatta Fahnbulleh, Labour
Poplar and Limehouse
Aspana Begum, Labour
Lewisham West and East Dulwich
Ellie Reeves, Labour
Lewisham North
Vicky Foxcroft, Labour
Greenwich and Woolwich
Matthew Thomas Pennycook, Labour
Dulwich and West Norwood
Helen Elizabeth Hayes, Labour
Streatham and Croydon North
Steve Reed, Labour
Croydon West
Sarah Jones, Labour
Croydon South
Chris Iain Brian Mynott Philp, Conservative
Croydon East
Natasha Dawn Irons, Labour
Mitcham and Morden
Siobhain Ann McDonagh, Labour
Beckenham and Penge
Liam Conlon, Labour
Eltham and Chislehurst
Clive Stanley Efford, Labour
Old Bexley and Sidcup
Louie Thomas French, Conservative
Kingston and Surbiton
Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat
Sutton and Cheam
Luke Taylor, Liberal Democrat
Carshalton and Wallington
Bobby Dean, Liberal Democrat
Bromley and Biggin Hill
Peter Timothy Fortune, Conservative
Orpington
Gareth Bacon, Conservative
