Why I love Some Voices, a London choir with a soul-warming sense of community

It’s incredibly welcoming

My first foray into singing was fronting a teen Christian rock band. I saw the light and quit, but for the next decade I felt there was something missing (no, it wasn’t Jesus). That was until I joined Some Voices. I first encountered them last year when they performed Bowie’s greatest hits. It was ‘Space Oddity’ in a glorious five-part harmony that did it for me. It turned out it was super-easy to join. No auditions necessary and after rehearsal, everyone goes to the pub.

You don’t need much experience

Don’t know your minims from your semibreves? Doesn’t matter. We don’t learn by reading music – it’s all by ear. You’re emailed a recording of the song you’re going to learn so you can practise. Just warn your flatmates first.

Photograph: Courtesy of Some Voices

The repertoire is wildly unexpected

Earlier this year we performed Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’ (yep, the ‘lager, lager, lager’ one). Choral director Laura Howe and composer Curtis Stansfield created an arrangement that was at once beautiful, dirty and epic. The audience lost its shit when the strobe lights started.

It’s all about themed concerts

Each Some Voices show has its own distinct identity, whether it’s 1920s speakeasy, Hollywood hits or surround sounds (where the choir encircles the audience).

The upcoming gig is going to be next-level

Chokers and tiny sunglasses at the ready! For this year’s Christmas concert we’re going back to the ’90s. Hosted by Pat Sharp and Andi Peters, it’ll serve up Britpop, Britney and lashings of grunge. It’ll hit all the right notes, promise.

Next concert: ‘Top of Your Pops ’90s Christmas Countdown’. The Troxy. Limehouse DLR. Mon Dec 9-Dec 11. £20.90-£29.50.

