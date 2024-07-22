Why is London’s 150-year-old Albert Memorial now so controversial?

London is absolutely chock full of iconic memorials. We’ve got the Cenotaph, Nelson’s Column, and even seven statues of a random Tory politician. But one 152-year-old memorial is currently causing controversy, being labelled as ‘offensive’ for ‘showing a Victorian view of the world’.

The Albert Memorial in Kensington Gardens has been officially acknowledged for portraying derogatory ‘racial stereotypes’. The Royal Parks website has changed the description of the the 176ft monument to reflect that some elements of the memorial are offensive and outdated.

Built in 1872 as a tribute to Queen Victoria’s late husband Prince Albert, the monument has a gilded statue of the prince holding a catalogue of the 1851 Great Exhibition. He is guarded on four corners by the continents of Africa, America, Asia and Europe.

Imagery in the memorial shows Imperialist attitudes that white Europeans rescued indigenous people from what was seen as ‘barbarism’. Some of the pro-Empire imagery includes a European woman reading a book to an African man.

‘Representation of certain continents draws on racial stereotypes that are now considered offensive,’ says the updated description on the Royal Parks website. ‘Though the Empire has traditionally been celebrated as a symbol of British supremacy, many today consider this view as problematic because colonialism often relied on the oppression and exploitation of people, resources and cultures.’

The write up adds: ‘Victorian guidebooks to the memorial describe how this “uncivilised” man hunches over his bow. This pose was intended to represent him “rising up from barbarism”, thanks to his western teacher.’

