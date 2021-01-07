Why you should follow this London PT on Instagram

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times. Today, Kate Lloyd on a London personal trainer serving up simple online workouts for free.

I have a friend who often used to talk about how good her PT is. She’d say that she’d changed her attitude towards fitness, making her think about getting stronger rather than burning calories, and that she’d always push her to challenge herself even when she was feeling lazy. I stumbled across that PT’s Instagram in Lockdown 1 and suddenly understood why my friend was so full of praise.

She’s Maiken Skoie Brustad, an east London fitness instructor who teaches classes at Blok, Third Space and The Ned, and who – since the start of lockdown – has been posting really brilliant workouts on her Instagram.

I followed her in April after spending a month living a bit like Henry VIII (without the beheadings) and her quick drills got me back into a healthy routine. They range from muscle-strengthening exercises to intense cardio seshes. Plus, she often shares mobility drills and warm-ups and cool-downs to keep you loose and limber (very important now we’re all hunched over desks).

Follow her for free instant inspiration to get fitter; sign up for virtual PT sessions with her if you want the full package. Her energetic zeal and dry humour will make you actually want to work out. Promise.

