Will it snow in London next week? Here’s when cold weather is predicted to hit the capital

It may not officially be winter yet (technically the season starts on December 21), but it certainly feels like it in London. And, naturally, as temperatures drop into single digits and we dig out our gloves and scarves, there’s talk of whether we will see snow anytime soon.

Well, it’s certainly going to get colder. The city could see lows of just 2C and feel as cold as -1C next Wednesday morning (November 20). Weather forecaster Netweather is currently predicting a 48 percent chance of snow at midday on Thursday, November 21.

However, the Met Office isn’t so sure. Even though London is set to get colder, it says that if snow does fall in the UK over the next month, it’s likely to only be up north.

In the Met Office forecast for Sunday, November 17 to Tuesday, November 26, the forecaster says: ‘The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall affecting more populated areas at this stage remains low. Less certainty for the South but even here there is a chance of some more organised rain, and potentially some hill snow. Often windy, with a chance of gales at times, especially in the North and East. Temperatures falling below average and feeling particularly cold in the strong winds.’

There could still be a chance of a white Christmas, though. One long-range forecast has predicted ‘periods of snow’ for London in a few weeks time. But if you’re after a proper white blanket of the stuff, you’d be best off heading to one of Britain’s 10 snowiest places.

