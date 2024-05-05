Will the Elizabeth line be affected by May 2024’s train strikes?

Everything you need to know about the Lizzie line during industrial action this week

By this point train strikes are just a normal part of life in the UK. Rail workers are planning more walk-outs this week, with action expected to affect many trains coming in and out of the capital. This time, ASLEF train drivers at 16 rail companies will strike on a three-day rolling program, while there will be a six-day overtime ban.

Thankfully, some train services will be running as usual. And we’re here to answer the question on everyone’s lips – what about the Elizabeth line? Here is everything you need to know.

RECOMMENDED: All you need to know about the train strikes across the UK.

Will rail strikes in May affect the Elizabeth line?

On strike days the Elizabeth line should be running as normal, as no action is planned on the service. It may be busier than usual, but there will be no industrial action on the line itself.

What about the overtime ban?

As above, the overtime ban will only affect the 16 rail companies striking, which doesn’t include the Lizzie line.

When are the train strikes again?

Train drivers will walk out from May 7-9. The six-day overtime ban will last from May 6-11.

Note that not all 16 lines will be striking on the same days. You can find a full breakdown of which lines will be disrupted on which days here.

What tube lines are on strike?

No tube lines will strike in the upcoming ASLEF action.

How long will the industrial action last?

Including the overtime ban, the upcoming disruption should last about a week.

Will London buses be on strike?

London bus strikes that were due to take place throughout May have now been called off. You can breath a sigh of relief as you will be able to travel around London by bus during the train strike days.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.