Rosebery Avenue bus stop
Rosebery Avenue bus stop | Photograph: Coca-Cola

Win a month’s supply of Diet Coke at this special London bus stop

There are loads of other DC prizes up for grabs too

Written by
Chris Waywell
Hot on the heels of the news that Diet Coke is one of the products that might become scarce because of UK-wide supply-chain shortages, is the almost equally unbelievable opportunity for people to win a month’s supply of low-cal fizzy joy in a special competition.

The campaign, run in conjunction with posh white-goods brand Smeg fridges, will see bus stops across the capital and the rest of the UK transformed into giant chillers in honour of the famous ‘Diet Coke break’. This was created 25 years ago in a now-slightly problematic ad that sees a bunch of women in an office all ogling a buff builder bloke outside as he takes off his top and pops his dripping can (not a euphemism).

To celebrate this ongoing workplace phenomenon, Diet Coke and Smeg are offering the chance to win a special limited-edition fridge every day from September 6 to October 10, thanks to special packs of the drink.

To kick the whole thing off, though, Londoners are encouraged to hit up a special bus stop on Rosebery Avenue this coming Friday (September 10). Check the brand’s UK Instagram account from 10am for details of this exclusive prize. Only one question remains. What actually constitutes a month’s supply of Diet Coke? I mean, Time Out’s old editor, Tim Arthur, used drink absolutely shitloads of the stuff. A one-man supply-chain threat. Good luck everyone!

Look out for an exclusive announcement on Diet Coke GB’s Instagram account from 10am on Fri Sep 10.

