Winter is coming: a vast new ‘Kingdom of Winter’ is heading to London this year

Do you simply love sipping hot chocolate, munching on candy canes and basking in the merriment of Christmas in London? Well, we’ve got some exceptionally good news for you. An enormous new winter festival called ‘Kingdom of Winter’ is taking over the ExCeL Centre in the capital this December.

Set across 21,332 square metres, the Kingdom of Winter is complete with an ice rink, traditional fairground rides and an Instagrammable ‘Ice Expedition’ circus. It promises to be the city’s biggest indoor winter experience.

And you can leave the sloppy drunks at the Bavarian village in Winter Wonderland, because this festival is designed for families, with something to keep everyone entertained. As well as the circus and the rides, there will be chalet-inspired bars, two food and drink villages and alpine craft stalls.

It’s guaranteed to be festive AF. Here is another sneak peek of what it’s all expected to look like.

Image: Kingdom of Winter

Kingdom of Winter will be open from December 8 2023 to 7 January 2024, and tickets starting at £5.50 are available to buy online now.

