Winterville is returning to Clapham Common for 2018

The winter coats are out and the weather has started to turn, which can only mean one thing – Christmas is on its way. Although it’s crept up on us once again, there is reason to be cheerful: Winterville is returning to Clapham Common for the festive season.

New entertainment this year includes a mystical Christmas Labyrinth from Backyard Cinema, while Mariah & Friendz will be bringing their own glitter-fuelled drag performance to SW4 once more. The Spiegeltent will also be setting up shop at Winterville, with a showcase from Rabbit Rabbit Comedy sure to put a smile on even the biggest Scrooge.

There’ll be a dedicated kids’ area for families, while food and drink from Street Feast and Bar Humbug will be a welcome change from the dry turkey sandwiches and run-of-the-mill mulled wine on offer come November.

Winterville, Clapham Common. Nov 15-23 December 2018. Free entry.

